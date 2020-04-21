Global  

Marlins CEO Derek Jeter Forgoing $5 Million Salary During Coronavirus Pandemic

Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Duration: 01:14s - Published
Marlins CEO Derek Jeter Forgoing $5 Million Salary During Coronavirus Pandemic Jeter told his employees during Monday's conference call that he will be forgoing his salary indefinitely, according to ESPN.

The former Yankees shortstop and current Florida Marlins CEO has a reported salary of $5 million annually.

Jeter said that members of the Marlins' baseball operations will be paid through at least May 31.

Other members of the Marlins executive team also agreed to take pay cuts, according to reports.

Major League Baseball spring training was suspended on March 12 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The start of the MLB season, scheduled for March 26, has been delayed indefinitely.

MLB has said it will continue to pay its roughly 1,200 full-time and part-time employees through May.

