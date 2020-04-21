Marlins CEO Derek Jeter Forgoing
$5 Million Salary During
Coronavirus Pandemic Jeter told his employees during Monday's
conference call that he will be forgoing his
salary indefinitely, according to ESPN.
The former Yankees shortstop and current
Florida Marlins CEO has a reported
salary of $5 million annually.
Jeter said that members of the Marlins' baseball
operations will be paid through at least May 31.
Other members of the Marlins executive team also
agreed to take pay cuts, according to reports.
Major League Baseball spring training was suspended
on March 12 due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The start of the MLB season, scheduled for
March 26, has been delayed indefinitely.
MLB has said it will continue to pay its roughly 1,200
full-time and part-time employees through May.