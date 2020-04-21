HBO Max Sets Official Launch Date The new streaming service will be available on May 27.

The WarnerMedia-owned service will feature all HBO programming as well as new original content.

Subscribers will also have access to third-party licensed content such as ‘Friends’ and content from WarnerMedia brands such as CNN and DC.

The monthly subscription fee will be $14.99, with HBO Now subscribers receiving access at no additional cost.

Leading up to service’s debut, HBO released 500 hours of free programming in the U.S.