Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Duration: 01:00s - Published
HBO Max Sets Official Launch Date The new streaming service will be available on May 27.

The WarnerMedia-owned service will feature all HBO programming as well as new original content.

Subscribers will also have access to third-party licensed content such as ‘Friends’ and content from WarnerMedia brands such as CNN and DC.

The monthly subscription fee will be $14.99, with HBO Now subscribers receiving access at no additional cost.

Leading up to service’s debut, HBO released 500 hours of free programming in the U.S.

