HBO Max Sets
Official Launch Date The new streaming service
will be available on May 27.
The WarnerMedia-owned service will
feature all HBO programming as well
as new original content.
Subscribers will also have access to
third-party licensed content such as
‘Friends’ and content from WarnerMedia
brands such as CNN and DC.
The monthly subscription fee
will be $14.99, with HBO Now
subscribers receiving access
at no additional cost.
Leading up to service’s debut,
HBO released 500 hours of
free programming in the U.S.