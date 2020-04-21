Todd Fuhrman expects Justin Herbert to go in the top 5 of the 2020 NFL Draft Video Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate - Duration: 02:32s - Published now Todd Fuhrman expects Justin Herbert to go in the top 5 of the 2020 NFL Draft Todd Fuhrman explains why Justin Herbert is a top QB prospect and will be selected within the first five picks of the 2020 NFL Draft. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this