Temple Product Matt Hennessy Hoping To Hear Name Called During NFL Draft Video Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Duration: 01:27s - Published 5 days ago Lesley Van Arsdall reports. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Temple Product Matt Hennessy Hoping To Hear Name Called During NFL Draft $300,000, THAT IS MONEY THATWILL BE USED TO BUY 100,000MASKS FOR HOSPITALS.AND WE ARE JUST TWO DAYSAWAY FROM THE START OF THE NFLDRAFT AND ONE LOCAL PROSPECTIS JUST A COUPLE DAYS AWAYFROM HEARING HIS NAME CALLED.LESLIE VAN ARSDAL HAS MORE.♪♪REPORTER: TEMPLE MATTHENNESSY IS ONE OF THE TOPRATED CENTERS IN THE DRAFT ANDALL SET TO INTERVIEW WITH THEEAGLES IN PHILADELPHIA WHENTHE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC SHUTTHINGS DOWN.I WAS FORTUNATE ENOUGH TOMEET HIM AT SENIOR BOWL IN THECOMBINE WHICH WAS GREAT WHICHWAS GREAT TO MEET IN PERSONPRIOR TO THE SHUT DOWN.IT IS JUSTIN CREDIBLE.I DO HAVE TO ASK YOU HAVEGROWN UP, AND FROM NEW YORKYOU ARE A GIANTS FAN.UNFORTUNATELY YEAH, I GREWUP, A HUGE GIANTS FAN AND THENSPENT LAST FOUR YEARS INPHILADELPHIA.IT WAS GREAT TO BE WITHPHILLIES AND EAGLES FOOTBALLAS WELL AND IN THE PAST TWOYEARS MAYBE EVEN THREE I HAVEDISTANCED MYSELF FROM ANYFANDOME.FOR POTENTIAL, OF PLAYING WITHWOULD THAN OF THESE TEAMS.VERY, VERY SMART ANSWER.NOW BACK HOME IN ROCKLANDCOUNTY, NEW YORK HE IS ADJUSTTIPPING TO THE NEW NORMAL JUSTLIKE REST OF US HOLDINGVIRTUAL MEETINGS.HIS TEMPLE TOUGH EXPERIENCE ISGETTING HIM THROUGH.JUST TRYING TO BE PART OFWHO I AM OVER PAST THREEYEARS.IT IS SOMETHING THAT TEAMSADMIRE AND HELPED METHROUGHOUT THIS PROCESS.REPORTER: CONFIDENT THATTEMPLE TOUGH ATTITUDE WILL





