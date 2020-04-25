41NBC'S Montezz Allen wraps up round 2 and 3 of 2020 NFL Draft

C1 3 b13 tonight with continued draft the 2020 n-f-l welcome back.

The 2020 n-f-l draft continued tonight with rounds two and three ... and georgia fans ... you had another bulldog come off the big board on day two ... my detroit lions selected running back d'andre swift with the 35th overall pick ... he'll join former u-g-a quarterback matt stafford in my city ... the motorcity ... swift became the 3rd georgia player to come off the big board in this year's draft ... in three years with the dawgs... he rushed for 2,885 yards and 20 touchdowns ... and added another 666 yards receiving ... that ranks 7th on georgia's all-time rushing list ... swift also led the dawgs in rushing his sophomore and junior year ... let's talk falcons now ... they picked clemson cornerback a.j.

Terrell in round 1 ... and now ... dante fowler has another pass-rushing partner ... with the 47th overall pick... atlanta selected d-lineman marlon davidson out of auburn in round 2 ... davidson finished 2019 with 12.5 tackles for loss, 7 sacks and two forced fumbles ... with the 78th overall pick in round 3... the falcons took the versatile matt hennessy out of temple ... he can play both guard and center ... they have three picks left ... the 13th and 28th picks in the 4th round ... and the 14th pick in round 7 ... houston county's jake fromm still remains undrafted ... fromm finished his career with over 82-hundred yards passing, 78 td's and 18 picks ... fromm went 13-5 versus a-p top 25 teams at georgia ... in 20-19 ... he passed for 2,860 yards, 24 td's and 5 picks ... his passer rating dipped to 60.2 though ... the lowest in his collegiate career ... fromm was once considered a first-round draft pick ... here's a look at some of the other middle- prospects in the draft ... former stratford star quintez cephus ... warner robins marquez callaway ... harrison bryant out john milledge academy ... central