Temple Football Has Sent 26 Players To NFL In Last 5 Years Video Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Duration: 01:31s - Published 9 minutes ago Lesley Van Arsdall reports. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Temple Football Has Sent 26 Players To NFL In Last 5 Years TEMPLE FOOTBALL PROGRAM HASSENT SEVERAL PLAYERS TO THENFL, IN THE LAST FIVE YEARS,26 PLAYERS HAVE GONE TO THEPROS.LESLIE VAN ARSDAL TAKES A LOOKINSIDE OF THE SUCCESS OF THEOWLS.IN THIS YEARS DRAFT TEMPLEOWLS SET A SCHOOL RECORD WITHFOUR PLAYERS PICKED BY NFLTEAMS.DREAM COME TRUE A MOMENT INTIME WHERE THEY HAVE BEENDREAMING ABOUT THAT MOMENTSINCE THEY FIRST PLAYEDFOOTBALL.REPORTER: AMONG FOURPLAYERS DRAFTED SOUTH JERSEYSHAWN BRADLEY, TEMPLELINEBACKER TAKEN IN THE SIXTHROUND BY THE PHILADELPHIAEAGLES.YOU GET DRAFTED BY YOURCHILDHOOD TEAM, RIGHT?A LOT OF THESE GUYSPOLITICALLY CORRECT UP TO THEDRAFT SAYING I WILL GOANYWHERE, YOU KNOW, AND THENIN THEIR MIND THEY ARE SAYING,EAGLES WAS THERE.THAT KIND OF EXPOSURE THATIS INVALUABLE WHEN IT COMES TORECRUITING.FOR OUR PROGRAM IT IS AHUGE RECRUITING BUMP.IT IS A POWERFUL, POWERFULTHING THAT JUST HAPPENED ANDWE ARE CERTAINLY TO CAPITALIZEON IT.REPORTER: COLLEGE FOOTBALLBUSINESS BUILDING A BRAND,TERM TEMPLE TOUGH HAS EXPANDEDWAY BEYOND NORTH PHILADELPHIA.BECAUSE WE HAVE PROVEN NOW,NOT JUST WITH THIS YEARS BUTIN THE PREVIOUS YEARS THATTEMPLE, IF YOU COME HERE,THERE IS A CLEAR PATHWAY IFYOU ARE GOOD ENOUGH AND YOUWORK HARD ENOUGH TO THE NFL.REPORTER: QUICKLY BACK TOREALITY FOR COACH CAREY, HESHOULD BE HOLDING SPRINGPRACTICES BUT STUCK AT HOME





You Might Like

Tweets about this

Recent related videos from verified sources Tony Gonzalez: Gronk will have an impactful presence in Tampa Bay with Tom Brady



Since Rob Gronkowski's last three seasons with New England Patriots were his lowest statically, questions have been raised about how much impact he will have on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Hear why Tony.. Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate Duration: 01:33 Published 42 minutes ago Nick Wright & Greg Jennings agree Kansas City won't suffer from a Super Bowl Hangover



Kansas City Chiefs' owner Clark Hunt warns that the team will have to guard against a 'letdown' after winning the Super Bowl. Nick Wright, Kevin Wildes & Greg Jennings discuss if a 'Super Bowl.. Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate Duration: 02:47 Published 6 hours ago