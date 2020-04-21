US Records Lowest Coronavirus-Related Deaths in 2 Weeks According to Johns Hopkins University, 1,433 people died due to COVID-19 on April 20.
That is an average of 600 less deaths than previous days.
Almost 93% of coronavirus-related deaths in the U.S. have occurred in the past three weeks.
44% have occurred in the past week.
The news comes as several states begin implementing plans to reopen businesses.
Gov.
Brian Kemp, via Fox News Experts continue to caution against re-opening the country too early, fearing a resurgence in cases.
Oncologist Ezekiel Emanuel