US Records Lowest Coronavirus-Related Deaths in 2 Weeks According to Johns Hopkins University, 1,433 people died due to COVID-19 on April 20.

That is an average of 600 less deaths than previous days.

Almost 93% of coronavirus-related deaths in the U.S. have occurred in the past three weeks.

44% have occurred in the past week.

The news comes as several states begin implementing plans to reopen businesses.

Gov.

Brian Kemp, via Fox News Experts continue to caution against re-opening the country too early, fearing a resurgence in cases.

Oncologist Ezekiel Emanuel