The Wrong Missy movie - Official Trailer - Netflix - Plot synopsis: When Tim Morris meets his dream girl and their relationship quickly escalates through texts, he throws caution to the wind and invites her to his company's corporate retreat on an island resort... However, when a past blind date from hell shows up at the airport for the weekend getaway instead, he learns too late that he's been texting "The Wrong Missy." directed by Tyler Spindel starring David Spade, Lauren Lapkus, Nick Swardson, Molly Sims, Rob Schneider, Jorge Garcia, Sarah Chalke, Geoff Pierson, Chris Witaske, Vanilla Ice release date May 13, 2020 (on Netflix)