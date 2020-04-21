Love Life Trailer

Love Life - Official Trailer - HBO Max - Plot synopsis: LOVE LIFE, the first full-length scripted series to star Oscar-nominee Anna Kendrick, is about the journey from first love to last love, and how the people we're with along the way make us into who we are when we finally end up with someone forever.

This fresh take on a romantic comedy anthology series is from creator and co-showrunner Sam Boyd (In a Relationship).

Directed by Sam Boyd starring Anna Kendrick, Zoe Chao, Sasha Compere, Scoot McNairy, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Nick Thune, John Gallagher Jr., Hope Davis release date May 27, 2020 (on HBO Max)