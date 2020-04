All Day and A Night Movie Trailer HD - Netflix - Plot synopsis:Jahkor (Ashton Sanders) never wanted to be like his father (Jeffrey Wright), and his father never wanted to see his son in prison.

Yet somehow finding themselves together as inmates seemed inevitable.

In an unlikely journey of self-discovery, Jakhor explores the dangerous world that unites them, hoping to help his newborn son break a cycle that feels inescapable.

A film by Black Panther co-writer Joe Robert Cole.

Directed by Joe Robert Cole starring Ashton Sanders, Jeffrey Wright, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Isaiah John, Kelly Jenrette, Shakira Ja'Nai Paye, Regina Taylor, Christopher Meyer release date May 1, 2020 (on Netflix)