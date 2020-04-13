Chickasaw COVID

Allie martin checks in from chickasaw county, where local leaders meet regularly to share information and strategies to stop the spread..

So far there have been 51 confirmed cases of coronavirus in chickasaw county.

But even before the numbers started going up, leaders of area towns and cities were sitting in on regular conference calls with mema.

Nats meeting each tuesday and thursday, chickasaw county ema director linda griffin joins other ema directors in a conference call with mema.

"they keep us updated on personal protection equipment going out to hospitals and first responders."

Mayors of houlka and okolona, along with the county fire coordinator were sitting in on the conference call.

After the state call, local leaders look at things they can do to help those who have tested positive for the virus and protect others.

No one is sure why the numbers for chickasaw county have spiked, but local leaders say the numbers can be misleading.

They also believe the regular conference calls are making a difference.

"that is from day one until now, a lot of those 51 have perhaps already gotten over it and are ok, but numbers are still up there, so it's not really a true accurate number in my opinion.

" "we wanted to act as a county, one body rather than, what okolona,is doing, houston, woodland, is doing, so this gave us an opportunity to be one body."

"i don't know if there's any way to know exactly how many people have it, so i would caution everybody to pretend everybody has it, guard themselves and stay diligent."

Chickasaw county leaders believe the public's cooperation will continue.

That's why they will keep emphasizing simple, common sense steps that can help keep everybody safe.

In houston, allie martin, wcbi news tomorrow we will visit another area county that has a surprisingly high number of covid 19 cases for its