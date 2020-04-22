Lanier standout Robert Lee 'Sticks' Mayberry honored by family and friends

Tuesday afternoon family, friends and teammates of Robert Lee Mayberry came to pay their respects at his home going service at Autumn Woods Memorial Park.

Better known as Sticks, Mayberry was one of the key players for the 1964-65 Lanier Bulldogs National Championship team.

Some of the players were there to reminisce about the impact Mayberry had for their historic team that went 43-0.

They wouldn't have made history without Sticks.

He was 74 years old.