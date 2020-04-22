Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Lanier standout Robert Lee "Sticks" Mayberry honored by family and friends

Lanier standout Robert Lee "Sticks" Mayberry honored by family and friends

Video Credit: WAPT - Duration: 00:53s - Published
Lanier standout Robert Lee 'Sticks' Mayberry honored by family and friends

Lanier standout Robert Lee "Sticks" Mayberry honored by family and friends

Tuesday afternoon family, friends and teammates of Robert Lee Mayberry came to pay their respects at his home going service at Autumn Woods Memorial Park.

Better known as Sticks, Mayberry was one of the key players for the 1964-65 Lanier Bulldogs National Championship team.

Some of the players were there to reminisce about the impact Mayberry had for their historic team that went 43-0.

They wouldn't have made history without Sticks.

He was 74 years old.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.