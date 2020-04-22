Global  

Gov. Cuomo, President Trump Meet In Washington To Discuss Coronavirus Testing

Andrew Cuomo and President Donald Trump put aside differences to reach an agreement on testing and funding at a meeting in the Oval Office on Tuesday; CBS2's Dick Brennan reports.

