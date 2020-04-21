Global  

Gov. Andrew Cuomo Has 'Productive' Meeting With President Trump Regarding Coronavirus Response

Gov. Andrew Cuomo Has 'Productive' Meeting With President Trump Regarding Coronavirus Response



Andrew Cuomo described his meeting at the White House with President Trump on Tuesday afternoon as "productive." CBS2 political reporter Marcia Kramer has more.

