Duration: 03:48s
CDC Director Warns Coronavirus Could "Be Even More Difficult" Next Winter, As Calls To Reopen Economy Gain Traction

CDC Director Robert Redfield said Tuesday that a coronavirus outbreak next winter could "be even more difficult" than what the nation is currently facing because it could coincide with flu season, as states begin to reopen economy.

