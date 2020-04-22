Global  

Casino Del Sol gives back to frontline health care workers

Video Credit: KGUN, Tucson, AZ - Duration: 00:20s - Published
Casino Del Sol gives back to frontline health care workers

Casino Del Sol gives back to frontline health care workers

Casino Del Sol is doing their part to make sure healthcare workers won't go hungry as they continue battling the COVID-19 pandemic on the frontlines.

Casino Del Sol gives back to frontline health care workers

WORKERS WONT GO HUNGRY AS THEYCONTINUE BATTLING COVID-19.CULINARY STAFF FROM THE CASINOARE MAKING AND DELIVERINGLUNCHES FOR TWO THOUSANDHEALTH CARE WORKERS ACROSS THECITY.

THIS IS HAPPENINGSEVERAL DAYS OVER THE NEXT TWOWEEKS.

TODAY -- STAFF DROPPEDOFF MEALS AT SAINT JOSEPH'S.TOMORROW -- TUCSON MEDICALCENTER.

