Santa Clara County Reports Coronavirus Death As Early As Feb. 6, First In US Video Credit: CBS2 LA - Duration: 00:33s - Published 4 hours ago Santa Clara County Reports Coronavirus Death As Early As Feb. 6, First In US New information released Tuesday night shows that the first documented COVID-19 deaths in the United States happened days earlier than previously believed. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this