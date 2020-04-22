Global  

Pollution falls in New Delhi as lockdown keeps India's workers at home

Pollution falls in New Delhi as lockdown keeps India's workers at home

Pollution falls in New Delhi as lockdown keeps India's workers at home

Air and water quality appear to be improving in New Delhi as a result of a lockdown across India to tackle Covid-19.

Airborne particulates and nitrogen dioxide levels have fallen in India's capital, and the waters of the Ganges and its tributaries appear to be clearing.

But environmental activists have warned the improvements might be short-lived.

