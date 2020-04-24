Global  

Children in lockdown draw what they miss most

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:28s - Published
Children confined to their homes under lockdown are drawing what they miss most - friends at school, grandparents, football and green open spaces.

Children around the world draw Location: Sydney, Australia what they miss most in lockdown Location: New Delhi, India (SOUNDBITE) (English) SHAURYA, 10, SAYING: "What I drew basically was like, all my favorite restaurants, I drew Starbucks, KFC, McDonalds and I drew my school because mostly they're the four like most important things except my friends, also." Location: Bad Honnef, Germany (SOUNDBITE) (German) TOM, 6, SAYING: "I am Tom.

I am six years old.

I have painted grandma and grandpa because I like them and I am missing them so much." Location: Lent, The Netherlands Location: Tokyo, Japan (SOUNDBITE) (Japanese) YAYA, 12, SAYING: "I drew a picture of me hanging out with my friends.

What I want to do the most right now is hang out with my friends." Location: Samut Prakan, Thailand (SOUNDBITE) (Thai) NIPOON, 10, SAYING: "I don't feel anything because I like staying home.

I think staying at home is more fun than going outside." Location: Tubas, West Bank Location: Prague, Czech Republic Location: Lagos, Nigeria Location: Budapest, Hungary Location: Colombo, Sri Lanka




