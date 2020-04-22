SpaceX set to launch astronauts to the International Space Station on May 27: NASA

For story suggestions or custom animation requests, contact [email protected]

Visit http://archive.nextanimationstudio.com to view News Direct's complete archive of 3D news animations.

RESTRICTIONS: Broadcast: NO USE JAPAN, NO USE TAIWAN Digital: NO USE JAPAN, NO USE TAIWAN The U.S. will send two astronauts to the International Space Station on a SpaceX rocketship from U.S. soil after an 11 year hiatus, according to NASA, NASA will launch two astronauts to the International Space Station from Florida's Kennedy Space Center, according to the New York Times.

Citing a tweet by NASA Administer Jim Bridenstine, the New York Times reports a Falcon 9 rocket will be utilized for the mission scheduled May 27.

The Falcon 9 rocketship features a reusable second stage with nine Merlin engines.

The New York Times reports NASA's Douglas Hurley and Robert Behnken will pilot the ship from the Dragon spacecraft mounted atop the first stage that will push the capsule to orbit.

The reusable first stage has one Merlin engine and it is capable of reactivating multiple times during the flight to orbit, according to SpaceX.

The Dragon spacecraft will jettison the first stage and fairings before unfurling its solar array, according to NASA.

The Dragon spacecraft has completed multiple supply missions to the ISS and completed its most recent run in March.

According to Space.com, Demo-2 will be the first mission for Dragon to dock itself, instead of relying on robotic arm capture.

RUNDOWN SHOWS: 1.

Demo-2 mission to the ISS scheduled for launch from Kennedy Space Center 2.

SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket's reusable first stage 3.

Space X Flacon 9's unusual second stage 4.

Dragon spacecraft to self-dock with the ISS VOICEOVER (in English): "NASA will launch two astronauts to the International Space Station from Florida's Kennedy Space Center, according to the New York Times." "Citing a tweet by NASA Administer Jim Bridenstine, the Times reports a Falcon 9 rocket will be utilized for the mission scheduled May 27." "The Falcon 9 rocketship features a reusable second stage with nine Merlin engines." "The New York Times reports NASA's Douglas Hurley and Robert Behnken will pilot the ship from the Dragon spacecraft mounted atop the first stage that will push the capsule to orbit." "According to SpaceX, the reusable first stage has one Merlin engine and it is capable of reactivating multiple times during the flight to orbit." "According to NASA, the Dragon spacecraft will jettison the first stage and fairings before unfurling its solar array." "The Dragon spacecraft has completed multiple supply missions to the ISS and completed its most recent run in March." "According to Space.com, Demo-2 will be the first mission for Dragon to dock itself, instead of relying on robotic arm capture." SOURCES: New York Times, Space.com, SpaceX (Twitter) https://www.nytimes.com/2020/04/17/science/spacex-nasa-crew-dragon.html https://www.space.com/spacex-crew-dragon-nasa-astronauts-demo-2-launch-date.html https://www.space.com/spacex-dragon-space-station-arrival-crs-20.html https://twitter.com/spacex/status/585875717000310784 *** For story suggestions please contact [email protected] For technical and editorial support, please contact: Asia: +61 2 93 73 1841 Europe: +44 20 7542 7599 Americas and Latam: +1 800 738 8377