R Kelly's release bid denied Video Credit: Bang Media - Duration: 01:09s - Published now R Kelly's release bid denied A judge has again rejected R. Kelly's request to be released from prison on bail because of the coronavirus pandemic. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this ✨Teddi Alaina✨ RT @TMZ: R. Kelly's 2nd Bid for Jail Release Due to COVID-19 Denied https://t.co/mS5oYwLNvA 9 minutes ago CompleteMusicUpdate R Kelly again denied prison release over COVID-19 concerns https://t.co/PUQKRB4x2A https://t.co/Rtz43sMo4i 31 minutes ago HMMM...🤔🤨 RT @billboard: R. Kelly’s denied prison release, again https://t.co/Ah8tyguynb 37 minutes ago Isabela R. Kelly's 2nd Bid for Jail Release Due to COVID-19 Denied https://t.co/8wjuQJ1DTG via @TMZ 42 minutes ago SoTiredofThisMess2020 RT @thedailybeast: A federal judge in Illinois denied R. Kelly’s second request to be released from prison into house arrest due to the cor… 53 minutes ago Rashgh.com #RKelly denied early prison release again by judge after raising #coronavirus fears https://t.co/Q4lVXgSVyO https://t.co/Et8GzHhvgP 1 hour ago Celebrity Zones R. Kelly’s 2nd Bid for Jail Release Due to COVID-19 Denied https://t.co/4ySwqAQxiN 1 hour ago BËNÊFÏT♪-BÕY™ R. Kelly denied virus jail release https://t.co/xhfsTRbecB https://t.co/f7Toie6JxU 1 hour ago