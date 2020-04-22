Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > R Kelly's release bid denied

R Kelly's release bid denied

Video Credit: Bang Media - Duration: 01:09s - Published
R Kelly's release bid denied

R Kelly's release bid denied

A judge has again rejected R.

Kelly's request to be released from prison on bail because of the coronavirus pandemic.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

TheTeddiAlaina

✨Teddi Alaina✨ RT @TMZ: R. Kelly's 2nd Bid for Jail Release Due to COVID-19 Denied https://t.co/mS5oYwLNvA 9 minutes ago

CMU

CompleteMusicUpdate R Kelly again denied prison release over COVID-19 concerns https://t.co/PUQKRB4x2A https://t.co/Rtz43sMo4i 31 minutes ago

NoChaosNoChill

HMMM...🤔🤨 RT @billboard: R. Kelly’s denied prison release, again https://t.co/Ah8tyguynb 37 minutes ago

isabeladuartedf

Isabela R. Kelly's 2nd Bid for Jail Release Due to COVID-19 Denied https://t.co/8wjuQJ1DTG via @TMZ 42 minutes ago

SuchaMess2020

SoTiredofThisMess2020 RT @thedailybeast: A federal judge in Illinois denied R. Kelly’s second request to be released from prison into house arrest due to the cor… 53 minutes ago

RashGHOfficial

Rashgh.com #RKelly denied early prison release again by judge after raising #coronavirus fears https://t.co/Q4lVXgSVyO https://t.co/Et8GzHhvgP 1 hour ago

CelebrityZones

Celebrity Zones R. Kelly’s 2nd Bid for Jail Release Due to COVID-19 Denied https://t.co/4ySwqAQxiN 1 hour ago

MrBenefitboy

BËNÊFÏT♪-BÕY™ R. Kelly denied virus jail release https://t.co/xhfsTRbecB https://t.co/f7Toie6JxU 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.