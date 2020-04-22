Kim Jong Un Is Reportedly in Grave Danger Following Surgery Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 01:08s - Published now Kim Jong Un Is Reportedly in Grave Danger Following Surgery According to South Korean online newspaper Daily NK, Kim Jong Un had a cardiovascular procedure performed on April 12th 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this Right2020 RT @justdeplorible: North Korean leader Kim Jong Un reportedly in 'grave danger' after surgery https://t.co/3HBbP7Wjov - or brain dead...… 4 minutes ago Catty🐈 RT @IPOT1776: Kim Jong Un is reportedly in 'grave danger' following surgery. I decided to do a little digging into his recent social media… 2 hours ago Brenda 🇨🇦🇺🇸 RT @BonginoReport: North Korean leader Kim Jong Un reportedly in 'grave danger' after surgery https://t.co/5Q7iYk7vVq 2 hours ago Jennifer K. Jackson-Booker RT @TheSource: North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un Reportedly In ‘Grave Danger’ https://t.co/uyvEejrs0F 3 hours ago The Source Magazine North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un Reportedly In ‘Grave Danger’ https://t.co/uyvEejrs0F 3 hours ago Future Surgeon. RT @_MariettaDavis: Breaking News: North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has reportedly undergoing treatment for a cardiovascular problem & acco… 4 hours ago 🇺🇲 Fortune ⭐⭐⭐ RT @CristyFairy67: Report: Kim Jong-un in ‘Grave Danger’ Following Surgery https://t.co/VNAqVPjpEG KIM JONG UN HAD HEART SURGERY &IS REPOR… 5 hours ago Stavo RT @CNNnewsroom: With Kim Jong Un reportedly in "grave danger" after a surgery, author and columnist @GordonGChang reflects on the future o… 5 hours ago