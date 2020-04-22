Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Las Vegas police investigate homicides overnight

Las Vegas police investigate homicides overnight

Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 00:18s - Published
Las Vegas police investigate homicides overnight

Las Vegas police investigate homicides overnight

Las Vegas police say authorities are investigating two separate homicides in the valley overnight.

There is not much information regarding the incidents at this time.

Police say they will update the media later today.

One of the incidents happened on Tropicana Avenue near Fort Apache, the other near Warm Springs and Jones.

Check back for more information.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Las Vegas police investigate homicides overnight

TROPICANA AND FORT APACHE.METRO HAS NOT RELEASED MANYDETAILS BUT SAY DETECTIVE AREON SCENE RIGHT NOW...AND THEY WILL GIVE AN UPDATELATER THIS MORNING.WE WILL BRING YOU THE LATEST ONAIR AND ONLINE AT KTNV DOT COM.NEVADA SCHOOLS WILL REMAINCLOSED FOR THE REST OF THE




You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.