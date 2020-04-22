Armed police hunt gunman after he is caught SHOOTING from a balcony Video Credit: SWNS STUDIO - Duration: 03:33s - Published 11 minutes ago Armed police hunt gunman after he is caught SHOOTING from a balcony Armed police are on the hunt for an alleged gunman after reports a man was SHOOTING at members of the public from a balcony.Kent Police confirmed armed officers were on the scene in Chatham, Kent.Local residents claimed a man with two guns was firing on people out walking this morning.Terrified pedestrians and shoppers ran for cover in the Dockside Outlet Centre at Chatham Maritime as panic erupted.A woman, whose mother works in the shopping centre, wrote: "Just had a phonecall from my Mum who works at The Range, AVOID DOCKSIDE. There is a man with 2 guns shooting from the flats by dockside. They have had to get all of the customers into the centre. They are currently waiting for the police."In a later comment she added: "The police have now arrived in their riot gear. Mum said there is definitley no social distancing going on in The Range now. ??"Another man wrote online: " For anyone that lives near chatham dockside or is heading there to go shopping. AVOID at all costs. A man is randomly shooting at people from the flats towards the car parks at the shopping centre. Please don't go there and stay safe!"One eyewitness wrote: "I live in the flats the noise was so loud it woke me up. I thought I was hallucinating! Haven't heard it for a while now though."Another added: "The police are there now. Police shouting get back to people near the co op! On the phone to my Nan as we speak! I can hear them shouting through the phone! Xx"Another man wrote on Twitter: "Shooting going on at Chatham Dockside now!!!!"A police spokesman said: "Kent Police was called at 8.35am on Wednesday 22 April 2020 to a disturbance at a flat on Dock Head Road, Chatham."Members of the public reported seeing a man on a balcony with weapons and patrols, including armed officers, are at the scene making enquiries." 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Armed police hunt gunman after he is caught SHOOTING from a balcony Armed police are on the hunt for an alleged gunman after reports a man was SHOOTING at members of the public from a balcony.Kent Police confirmed armed officers were on the scene in Chatham, Kent.Local residents claimed a man with two guns was firing on people out walking this morning.Terrified pedestrians and shoppers ran for cover in the Dockside Outlet Centre at Chatham Maritime as panic erupted.A woman, whose mother works in the shopping centre, wrote: "Just had a phonecall from my Mum who works at The Range, AVOID DOCKSIDE. There is a man with 2 guns shooting from the flats by dockside. They have had to get all of the customers into the centre. They are currently waiting for the police."In a later comment she added: "The police have now arrived in their riot gear. Mum said there is definitley no social distancing going on in The Range now. ??"Another man wrote online: " For anyone that lives near chatham dockside or is heading there to go shopping. AVOID at all costs. A man is randomly shooting at people from the flats towards the car parks at the shopping centre. Please don't go there and stay safe!"One eyewitness wrote: "I live in the flats the noise was so loud it woke me up. I thought I was hallucinating! Haven't heard it for a while now though."Another added: "The police are there now. Police shouting get back to people near the co op! On the phone to my Nan as we speak! I can hear them shouting through the phone! Xx"Another man wrote on Twitter: "Shooting going on at Chatham Dockside now!!!!"A police spokesman said: "Kent Police was called at 8.35am on Wednesday 22 April 2020 to a disturbance at a flat on Dock Head Road, Chatham."Members of the public reported seeing a man on a balcony with weapons and patrols, including armed officers, are at the scene making enquiries."





You Might Like

Tweets about this