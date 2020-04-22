'Why is govt not passing on benefit of reduced oil prices to consumers?': Cong Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 03:48s - Published now 'Why is govt not passing on benefit of reduced oil prices to consumers?': Cong Congress asked the government why it was not reducing the prices of petrol and diesel in the country when crude oil rates have plunged to record lows. Party spokesperson Pawan Khera asked what was holding the government from reducing when their prices have fallen drastically low internationally 0

