Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > 'Why is govt not passing on benefit of reduced oil prices to consumers?': Cong

'Why is govt not passing on benefit of reduced oil prices to consumers?': Cong

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 03:48s - Published
'Why is govt not passing on benefit of reduced oil prices to consumers?': Cong

'Why is govt not passing on benefit of reduced oil prices to consumers?': Cong

Congress asked the government why it was not reducing the prices of petrol and diesel in the country when crude oil rates have plunged to record lows.

Party spokesperson Pawan Khera asked what was holding the government from reducing when their prices have fallen drastically low internationally

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

RobinZaccheus

Robin Zaccheus Why isn’t the Indian/State Govt’s passing on the all time low Global crude oil benefit to Indian consumers?… https://t.co/c2Rp4brudK 33 minutes ago

MelvinLouis

Melvin Louis @bharatjoshi2911 @krishnabgowda @bhushannag Wah, what logic! Do you realise that the petrol prices directly affects… https://t.co/C6kiTwJG3s 4 hours ago

Zishan_salaf

Zishan Ahmad RT @PTI_News: Why govt not passing on benefit of reduced oil prices to consumers: Cong 5 hours ago

VijaySi51720559

Vijay Singh Rathore RT @TOIIndiaNews: Why is govt not passing on benefit of reduced oil prices to consumers: Congress https://t.co/Ys4B7GPW38 5 hours ago

yusufoffline

Yusuf RT @timesofindia: Congress on Tuesday asked the government why it was not reducing the prices of petrol and diesel in the country when crud… 8 hours ago

NedunseliianSt

nedunseliian st, RT @IndianExpress: Why govt not passing benefit of reduced oil prices to consumers, asks Congress https://t.co/Mzh76AcSv6 9 hours ago

Sameera24661730

HumanityFirst RT @MILVETERAN: Why govt not passing benefit of reduced oil prices to consumers, asks Congress. Dear Countrymen… 10 hours ago

faiyazasm

faiyaz ahmed @krishnabgowda is correct: there's excess availability due to lower demand & not enough storage space. Buyers aren… https://t.co/7rroyIRdq0 11 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.