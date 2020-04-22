Global  

Lockdown Changes How Britain’s Muslims Observe Ramadan

Video Credit: HuffPost UK STUDIO - Duration: 03:14s - Published
The holy month of Ramadan is considered one of the five pillars of Islam, as commerations of the prophet Muhammad’s first revelation through fasting, prayer, reflection and community are observed.

With lockdowns due to coronavirus however, many Muslims across the world are having a very different Ramadan to ones they usually have.

Mohammed Ali Amla and his family tell us how they will be using the lockdown period to connect more with God.

