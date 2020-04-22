Global  

Funerals During Coronavirus

Video Credit: CBS 62 Detroit - Duration: 01:54s - Published
Funerals During Coronavirus

Funerals During Coronavirus

Losing a loved one is devastating at any time, but safety restrictions and limitations during the COVID-19 pandemic have made those losses even more challenging for families and funeral professionals.

Now some families are trying to mourn from a distance.

