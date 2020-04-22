New York's Cuomo warns against 'acting stupidly' with coronavirus Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:59s - Published now New York's Cuomo warns against 'acting stupidly' with coronavirus New York Governor Andrew Cuomo who met with Trump on Tuesday, said his state was showing more signs the worst was over including a drop in hospitalizations. But he warned of a potential "second wave" if restrictions are relaxed irresponsibly. 0

"This is no time to act stupidly," Cuomo added. "More people are going to die if we are not smart." Cuomo acknowledged that local officials feel political pressure to reopen businesses but warned against making decisions based on such factors. "We make a bad move, it's going to set us back," he said. Cuomo also said there were 474 coronavirus-related deaths in his state in the last day, the lowest since April 1. But that pushed the overall death toll in New York, the U.S. epicenter of the pandemic, past 20,000.





