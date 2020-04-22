Our Place launches sage green Always Pan for Earth Day

Our Place is known for being an ethically sound and transparent cookware brand that seeks to make cooking and fellowship “cool” again.The brand’s best-selling Always Pan has been raved about for its 8-in-1 functionality and form factor and is a top-rated winner among home cooks.Now, the independent brand is introducing a new sage colorway to the pan’s three standard color options (char, steam and spice) in celebration of Earth Day 2020.“The green color is a nod to Earth Day and the importance of sustainability.

It is also the perfect Mother’s Day gift.”.The product boasts the same star features the Always Pan has been praised for.In addition to the pan, the brand has released new green-tinged hand-blown drinking glasses that come in a set of four.Our Place is launching new packaging that is “designed to be 100 percent free of plastic, fully recyclable and biodegradable, and using a clean soy-based ink.”.Our Place also recently partnered with Feeding America to help ensure that no one goes hungry during the current pandemic.Thus far, they have donated over 25,000 meals and, according to the brand’s statement, “are committed to doubling that in April”