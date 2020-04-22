Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Our Place launches sage green Always Pan for Earth Day

Our Place launches sage green Always Pan for Earth Day

Video Credit: In The Know Wibbitz - Duration: 01:13s - Published
Our Place launches sage green Always Pan for Earth Day

Our Place launches sage green Always Pan for Earth Day

Our Place is known for being an ethically sound and transparent cookware brand that seeks to make cooking and fellowship “cool” again.The brand’s best-selling Always Pan has been raved about for its 8-in-1 functionality and form factor and is a top-rated winner among home cooks.Now, the independent brand is introducing a new sage colorway to the pan’s three standard color options (char, steam and spice) in celebration of Earth Day 2020.“The green color is a nod to Earth Day and the importance of sustainability.

It is also the perfect Mother’s Day gift.”.The product boasts the same star features the Always Pan has been praised for.In addition to the pan, the brand has released new green-tinged hand-blown drinking glasses that come in a set of four.Our Place is launching new packaging that is “designed to be 100 percent free of plastic, fully recyclable and biodegradable, and using a clean soy-based ink.”.Our Place also recently partnered with Feeding America to help ensure that no one goes hungry during the current pandemic.Thus far, they have donated over 25,000 meals and, according to the brand’s statement, “are committed to doubling that in April”

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.