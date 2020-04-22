Global  

A Labradoodle Breeder Is Running HHS's Response To Coronavirus Pandemic

Health and Human Services Chief Alex Azar is a Republican lawyer who worked as a drug industry lobbyist and executive for Eli Lilly.

After President Donald Trump’s first HHS secretary was forced out in a travel corruption scandal, Azar stepped in, in January, 2018.

Two years later, Azar appointed his most trusted aide as HHS’s main coordinator for the government’s response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Reuters reports Brian Harrison has no formal education in public health, management, or medicine and with only limited experience in the fields.

Harrison's personal financial disclosure forms show that from 2012 until 2018 he ran a company called Dallas Labradoodles

