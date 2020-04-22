Global  

Video Credit: WCBI - Published
This is the time of year when many kids start deciding which summer camps they'll choose.

This is the time of year when many kids start deciding which summer camps they'll choose.

Covid-19 is challenging how and even "if" camps will open in just a few short months... leaving those summer programs in jeopardy.

Bobby martinez has more on what mississippi state university has in the works.

Summer programs are an opportunity for students to better their craft... or even pick up a skill.

But with the covid- 19 pandemic continuing, programs at mississippi state might be in jeopardy.

"these camps for many students is their first exposure to a a college campus and to our college campus."

From science, to music and even sporting camps... msu hosts a variety of opportunities for current and potential students.

The university's chief communication officer, sid salter, says this pandemic continues to change how the university operates and the people will soon fill up classrooms. "it's had an impact on those on campus who provide the staffing for these camps and it's obviously affected the most important person to mississippi state and that's our students and our future students and their families."

Salter says summer programs for students is very important to the university... and for potential students looking for the right college.

"it hurts us in future recruiting efforts and you know you got young people coming in here you know as young as 10 years old and so it's important and we value the camps both for the knowledge that's imparted particularly on the academic side but also the experience."

Salter says many programs have been cancelled.

And the possibility of some programs going virtual, is still up in the air.

"while a virtual experience would be better than nothing.

It's not fair to the young person or to the families who is paying to attend these camps to try to do it virtually but if we are forced to moving forward just as we've been able to successfully develop an online delivery of academic content then we will certainly expand."

Reporting in starkville..

Bobby martinez wcbi news.

Stinger




