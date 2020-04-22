Local Leaders Prepare For 2nd Coronavirus Wave

Global  

Video Credit: WAAY ABC Huntsville, AL - Published
As Alabama gears up to re-poen, local leaders are already talking strategies for how to deal with a likely second wave of coronavirus in the near future.

Right now, huntsville hospital c-e-o david spillers said there are 6 people here at huntsville hospital with coronavirus and one more patient at crestwood hospital..

He said while the number of cases right now are manageable, preparing for the months to come is a priority for the hospital and local leaders.

Paul finley, mayor of madison "when does it end?

And i think that's what our community struggles with right now."

Madison mayor paul finley asked the question no one can definitively answer... it's why huntsville hospital c-e-o david spillers said the hospital's already preparing.

David spillers, huntsville hospital ceo, "i think we will be much better prepared for a variety of reasons.

I think we will have substantially more testing capacity throughout our communities and our region."

Spillers wouldn't provide any specific plan to handle coronavirus and flu season at the same time.

But said there are enough coronavirus tests for possible patients in madison county right now.

And results are being turned around in a matter of hours or 3 days at the most.

Spillers said developing a treatment plan that works could stop a second wave of coronavirus in the winter from being as deadly as current projections.

David spillers, huntsville hospital ceo, "i think we will by that time we will have a better idea of what drugs treat patients with covid.

Keep in mind if we can't stop covid but can treat covid it will be a different issue be much better prepared when people are hospitalized so hopefully we right now, spillers said developing those antibody




