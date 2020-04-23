New Search Warrant Served In Kristin Smart Case Video Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento - Duration: 00:45s - Published 2 hours ago New Search Warrant Served In Kristin Smart Case A new search warrant was served Wednesday at the Los Angeles home of a man who has long been described as a person of interest in the 1996 disappearance of California college student Kristin Smart, authorities said. 0

