Earth Day In Midst Of Pandemic Shelter Order Marked By Cleanest Air In Years Video Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Duration: 02:51s - Published now Earth Day In Midst Of Pandemic Shelter Order Marked By Cleanest Air In Years Wilson Walker reports on how the shelter order has led to a massive reduction of pollution during the pandemic shutdown (4-22-2020) 0

