SEAL Team S03E19 In The Blind
|
Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Duration: 00:21s - Published
SEAL Team S03E19 In The Blind
SEAL Team 3x19 "In The Blind" Season 3 Episode 19 Promo trailer HD - Bravo Team gets ambushed by enemy forces during a mission to extract a potential link to a new terrorist leader.
Also, Sonny considers planting roots in his hometown, on SEAL TEAM, Wednesday, April 29th on CBS.
SEAL Team 3x19 Promo/Preview "In The Blind" SEAL Team Season 3 Episode 19 Promo SEAL Team 3x19 Promo "In The Blind" (HD) #SEALTeam » Watch SEAL Team Wednesdays 9:00pm/8c on CBS » Starring: David Boreanaz, Jessica Pare, Max Thieriot