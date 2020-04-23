SEAL Team S03E19 In The Blind

SEAL Team 3x19 "In The Blind" Season 3 Episode 19 Promo trailer HD - Bravo Team gets ambushed by enemy forces during a mission to extract a potential link to a new terrorist leader.

Also, Sonny considers planting roots in his hometown, on SEAL TEAM, Wednesday, April 29th on CBS.

SEAL Team 3x19 Promo/Preview "In The Blind" SEAL Team Season 3 Episode 19 Promo SEAL Team 3x19 Promo "In The Blind" (HD) #SEALTeam » Watch SEAL Team Wednesdays 9:00pm/8c on CBS » Starring: David Boreanaz, Jessica Pare, Max Thieriot