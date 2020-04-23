Global  

Venetian, Palazzo Las Vegas celebrate Earth Day

Venetian, Palazzo Las Vegas celebrate Earth Day

Venetian, Palazzo Las Vegas celebrate Earth Day

The Venetian and Palazzo Las Vegas resorts commemorated the 50th anniversary of Earth Day by lighting its properties green.

Venetian, Palazzo Las Vegas celebrate Earth Day

THE -50-TH ANNIVERSARY OF EARTHDAY.....BY LIGHTING ITS RESORT GREEN..LAS VEGAS SANDS....WHICH OWNS.....BOTH PROPERTIES...HAS BEEN TAKING STEPS....OVER THE YEARS TO BECOME.....MORE "ECO- FRIENDLY"...TURNING NOW TO OURFORECAST..AND THE CHANCE FOR




