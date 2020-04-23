New Zealand family recreate McDonald's drive-thru for their daughter's birthday during COVID-19 lockdown

Global  

This family living in Tauranga, New Zealand, recreated a McDonald's drive-thru experience for their four-year-old daughter's birthday during the coronavirus lockdown.

Mum, Maria, drove her daughter, Maizie, around their drive where they set up various TV's which played videos acting out the drive-thru order.

Nathan, Maizie's dad told Newsflare: "My wife and I were up until 1:30 a.m.

On the morning of Maizie's birthday preparing everything.

Preparation consisted of designing and making the 'Frozen' themed happy meal, French fries packet, six pack nugget box and the drink cup.

We printed off McDonald’s labels and glued these on to an old back shirt and hat for myself to wear as if I was a McDonald’s employee." After ordering the food, Nathan appeared from behind the house with Maizie's order and dropped it off to her in the car.

"She was quite surprised and excited by everything especially at the end when she got her ‘Frozen’ happy meal," Nathan added.

This video was filmed on April 22.

