Two cats in New York are the first pets to test positive for Coronavirus in US | Oneindia News

Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 01:32s - Published
Can Animals really test positive for Covid-19, well that is no more a riddle as after Big cats now two domestic cats have tested for Covid-19.

Two cats in New York have been infected with the novel coronavirus.

Both had mild respiratory symptoms and are expected to make a full recovery.

US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said that these are the first pets in the United States to test positive.

The agencies emphasized that there is no evidence pets play a role in spreading coronavirus in the United States.

