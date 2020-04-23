Global  

Peaky Blinders season 6 - plot details and theories - plus everything we know so far

Peaky Blinders season 6 - plot details and theories - plus everything we know so far

Peaky Blinders season 6 - plot details and theories - plus everything we know so far

With season 5 of Peaky Blinders coming to a close, Digital Spy goes through everything we know to give you a first glimpse at what you can expect from the next season of Peaky Blinders and beyond.

Who betrayed Tommy Shelby?

Will he and Michael Gray come to a nasty final clash?

Will Tom Hardy make another appearance?

And will Tommy Shelby be a good man by the end?

Answers to all these questions and more, with a few theories thrown in for good measure.

