Healthcare ordinance: A doctor's view

As India fights Covid-19 pandemic, Hindustan Times’ National Political Editor, Sunetra Choudhury speaks to Dr Sumit Ray, Head of ICU, Artemis Hospital to get his view on the healthcare ordinance.

Dr Ray says that the attacks on healthcare workers are due to mistrust.

"We need more PPEs and more safety gears," the doctor adds.

