Earth Day: Planting trees help in more ways than just cleaning our air

Trees, they’re all around us.

Nature preserves, lining city streets, even in small patches throughout Indiana cornfields.

This year is the 50th anniversary of earth day. It's a movement to encourage people around the world to be good stewards of their planet.

Rees are kind of the lu of our community.

Theye all around us.

According to the US Forest Service and Climate Central, every year the trees remove nearly a million tons of CO-2 from their air, absorb 14 million pounds of air pollution, and prevent 138 million gallons of potentially polluted storm waters from just flowing into the rivers just in the Fort Wayne area. Derek Veit, superintendent of forestry operations with the Fort Wayne Parks Department says protecting our rivers and soil is a power most people don't know that trees have.

Bring in polluted water, filter it and release it.

Itl clean our rivers.

It slows down, every time we get a rain, all that water coming down, washing pollutants into the rivers, but also soil.

So, it intercepts a lot of that rain water. Why clearing the land of all trees just doesn't make sense. To help reverse the trend, the Fort Wayne Parks Department handed out chinkapin oak seedlings to the public today.

They were meant to go to third graders throughout the city, but schools are closed.

It may not seem like it, but trees have more benefits than just environmental ones. Not everybody knows the impacts trees can have on public health in general.

Emotional health, mental health, physical health.

So, to me planting a tree in your yard is a gift to your neighbors, a gift to the city, and is definitely a gift to whoever buys your house next.

You're not just helping the earth heal by planting a tree, you could be doing the same for yourself or someone you love in Fort Wayne.

If you want to get an oak seedling of your own, there are two more chances to do so.

Fort Wayne Parks Department will be handing them out tomorrow from 10 to noon at McMillan Park. They'll also be handing them out on Friday from 11 am to 1 at Brewer Park.

They are in limited supply so the giveaway will stop once they run out.




