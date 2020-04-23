T-shirt fundraiser to show solidarity and support healthcare workers

FIGHTING COVID-19."THE ROOT COWORKING" AND"CLEAN HANDS" HAVE COME UPWITH A T-SHIRT FUNDRAISER TO SHOWSOLIDARITY DURING THEPANDEMIC.THEY HAVE TWO DESIGNS THATARE NOW AVAILABLE FORPURCHASE ONLINE - "TOGETHERWE ARE STRONGER" AND "WE GOTTHIS TULSA." CO-FOUNDER OFTHE ROOT SAYS IT'S ABOUTHELPING OTHERS."All the proceeds will begoing to local areahospitals to supporthealthcare heroes who areout there every day fightingfor us."IN ADDITION TO THEFUNDRAISER..

"THE ROOTCOWORKING" IS WAIVING ALLMEMBERSHIP FEES FOR THEMONTHS OF MAY AND JUNE FORCURRENT MEMBERS.

THEMAJORITY ARE SMALL BUSINESSOWNERS AND ENTREPRENEURS WHOUSE THE OFFICE SPACE..

WHICHIS CURRENTLY SHUT DOWN.IN THE LA