Tiger Woods Says Trash Talk Has Already Begun in High-profile Match Video Credit: Golf Digest - Duration: 02:26s - Published now Tiger Woods Says Trash Talk Has Already Begun in High-profile Match Tiger Woods sits down with Henni Zuel to talk about the Match with Phil Mickelson, Tom Brady and Peyton Manning 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this domenico fors RT @GolfCentral: There's already been "a little bit of banter back and forth," and Tiger Woods is hoping the quality of golf at “The Match:… 2 minutes ago domenico fors RT @GolfDigest: "There has been a little bit of trash talk already, a little bit of banter back and forth." Here's what @TigerWoods had to… 5 minutes ago CESAR AUGUSTO DIAZ RT @GolfWorld: "There has been a little bit of trash talk already, a little bit of banter back and forth." Here's what Tiger Woods had to… 10 minutes ago Golf Vacations UK GolfWorld: "There has been a little bit of trash talk already, a little bit of banter back and forth." Here's what… https://t.co/c0fkt5Amdm 40 minutes ago Golf World "There has been a little bit of trash talk already, a little bit of banter back and forth." Here's what Tiger Wood… https://t.co/1cJuXJPYvR 59 minutes ago Golf Central There's already been "a little bit of banter back and forth," and Tiger Woods is hoping the quality of golf at “The… https://t.co/hRHmKwPFsm 1 hour ago Stephen Hennessey RT @Daniel_Rapaport: Tiger confirms it’ll be him/Peyton vs Phil/Brady, that all proceeds will benefit COVID-19 relief, and that the trash t… 2 hours ago