Tiger Woods on the time he got sucker punched by Muhammad Ali Video Credit: Golf Digest - Duration: 19:27s - Published now Tiger Woods on the time he got sucker punched by Muhammad Ali In an exclusive interview with Henni Zuel, Tiger Woods talks about his love for sports, hanging with Micheal Jordan, an encounter with Muhammad Ali, and trash talk with Phil Mickelson, Tom Brady and Peyton Manning leading into The Match. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this