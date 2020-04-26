Global  

Tiger Woods on the time he got sucker punched by Muhammad Ali

Video Credit: Golf Digest - Duration: 19:27s - Published
In an exclusive interview with Henni Zuel, Tiger Woods talks about his love for sports, hanging with Micheal Jordan, an encounter with Muhammad Ali, and trash talk with Phil Mickelson, Tom Brady and Peyton Manning leading into The Match.

