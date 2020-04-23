Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > All you need to know from the April 23 UK coronavirus briefing

All you need to know from the April 23 UK coronavirus briefing

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:46s - Published
All you need to know from the April 23 UK coronavirus briefing

All you need to know from the April 23 UK coronavirus briefing

At the Government's daily press briefing, Health secretary Matt Hancock address the nation on the latest developments on the Covid-19 pandemic.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

RyanJSuto

Abu Kareem @Babyy__P @Nate_Cohn Yea, from a political POV I understand why the campaigns themselves need to know polling numbe… https://t.co/iJKUDMsO0l 8 minutes ago

ConnieHunter31

Connie Hunter RT @DevinVandriel: I ordered, from amazon, deodorant on April 20th and it’s not arriving until May 12. On April 21st I ordered 2 notebooks.… 13 minutes ago

haveringlibdems

Havering Liberal Democrats 🔶 #ThankYouNHS RT @LBofHavering: Find out all you need to know about the garden waste collection returning from Monday 27 April, info will continue to be… 33 minutes ago

LBofHavering

Havering Council Find out all you need to know about the garden waste collection returning from Monday 27 April, info will continue… https://t.co/vXfrAPHLJr 1 hour ago

hasanaj_l

Valon L. Hasanaj RT @kylieatwood: Jan 22 - Q: Do you trust that we're going to know everything we need to know from China? Trump: I do. I do. I have a g… 1 hour ago

OldLineGov

Old Line Government Affairs Maryland’s #COVID19 Legislative Response Work Group provides weekly updates on the #Coronavirus #pandemic. This wee… https://t.co/KOWOOYZhrg 1 hour ago

AZHbomb

Heather Page-Farlow RT @12News: BREAKING: There are 5,769 people in Arizona who have been diagnosed with coronavirus as of Thursday and 249 people have died fr… 1 hour ago

RockneCorrigan

David Rockne Corrigan RT @TheAgenda: COVID-19: What you need to know for April 23 — The latest coronavirus updates from across Ontario https://t.co/Wo6tVsIyrr #C… 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.