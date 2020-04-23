Las Vegas Workers Resist Call to Reopen Businesses Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman wants to reopen casinos and hotels but is now facing pushback from workers.

Many who are employed in these establishments have said that they will not return without proper safety measures in place.

Others warned of the danger of opening to tourists, especially in hot spots where safety measures are not properly enforced.

Goodman did not outline any methods or safety standards, but instead said it would be up to the business owners.

Wynn Resorts announced it would implement thermal cameras and other social distancing protocols.

Nevada Gov.

Steve Sisolak tweeted that Las Vegas would open "when the time is right." Gov.

Steve Sisolak, via Twitter