The Black community is being disproportionately affected right now — here's what you can d
|
Video Credit: In The Know Wibbitz - Duration: 01:30s - Published
The Black community is being disproportionately affected right now — here's what you can d
As the U.S. comes to grips with the globalhealth crisis, the Black community has beendisproportionately affected by COVID-19.An April report from the Centersfor Disease Control and Preventionnotes that among the 580 patientswhose race or ethnicity was listed,33 percent were Black.Those patients resided in California,Colorado, Connecticut, Georgia, Iowa,Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico,New York, Ohio, Oregon, Tennessee and Utah.where the Black community comprises only18 percent of those states' populations, yet equaledmore than a third of the reported cases.Dr. Ben Singer, an assistant professor atNorthwestern University's Feinberg Schoolof Medicine, believes the disparity has had a lotto do with factors such as pre-existing health issuesalong with limited access to medical services.Black and Hispanic workers are also more likely thantheir white counterparts to work at jobs that payper hours, they are also more vulnerable to layoffs.consider helping these organizations andbusinesses that serve and provide assistanceto the community, in addition to supportinglocal Black-owned establishments.Millie Peartree Catering is currently doing itspart to help healthcare workers by serving what itcalls "Essential Meals.” 100 percent of the donationswill go to "food prep, packaging and delivery”.Children of Promise (CPNYC) specificallyhelps at-risk children by conducting weeklycheck-in calls, preparing hot meals for familiesin need and sharing art supplies and academicpackets with its participants.Harlem Grown aims to increase access to healthyfood for Harlem residents by operating local urbanfarms and educating the neighborhood's youththrough garden-based development programs.Although it won’t resume programminguntil fall, Itefayo has six programs,ranging from cultural heritage tofinancial education training