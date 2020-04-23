|
Whitlock: The hometown hero that makes sense for the Bengals is not Joe Burrow, it's Chase Young
|
Video Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate - Duration: 02:16s - Published
Whitlock: The hometown hero that makes sense for the Bengals is not Joe Burrow, it's Chase Young
Jason Whitlock makes the case for why the Cincinnati Bengals should draft Chase Young instead of QB Joe Burrow.
|
|
Recent related news from verified sources
|Jason Whitlock makes the case for why the Cincinnati Bengals should draft Chase Young instead of QB...
FOX Sports - Published
|
You Might Like
|
Tweets about this
Recent related videos from verified sources
Ty Law: 'The Patriot Way' will live on after Tom Brady's departure
New England Patriot great Ty Law joing Marcellus Wiley and Jason Whitlock on today's show. Hear why Ty thinks former Patriots greats will be rooting for the Patriots and not Tom Brady, why he thinks..
Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate Duration: 07:54Published
Winners and Losers of 2020 NFL Draft Round 1
Winners and Losers of
2020 NFL Draft Round 1 The first round of the NFL Draft took place on
Thursday night, and there were a number of
winners and losers. Winner: SEC
The Southeastern Conference..
Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 01:22Published
|