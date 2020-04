Avocado Grill open for carryout, delivery in West Palm Beach

CONSTRUCTION -- MANUFACTURING-- RETAIL -- WHOLESALE TRADE-- AND FOOD SERVICES TO NAMEFEW.

THAT'S ACCORDING TO TU-S DEPARTMENT OF LABOR.STILL WHILE THOUSANDS AREWAITING TO GET PAID.

WPTVNEWSCHANNEL 5QUESADA EXPLORES HOW A LOCALRESTAURANT IS HOPING TO GETSOME OF ITS EMPLOYEES BACK TOWORK& AND HELP<< NATS OF DRILLING THIS SIGNBREATHING NEW LIFE INTOAVOCADO GRILL ON DATURA STREETTHEYBUSINESS& AT LEAST FOR TAKOUT.

1:00 THE PAST MONTH HBEEN VERY VERY DIFFICULT AS ARESTAURANT OWNER - THINKING OFMY EMPLOYEES CHATTING WITHTHEM SEEING THAT THEY ARE NOTGETTING HELP FROM THEGOVERNMENT, SEEING THAT THYRENOT GETTING THEIR UNEMPLOYMENTCHECKS CHEF AND OWNER OFAVOCADO GRILLS WEST PALM BEACHAND PALM BEACH GARDENSLOCATION JULIEN GREMAUD SAIDHE INITIALLY CLOSED BOTHRESTAURANTS COMPLETELY OVERCONCERNS OF HOW COVID-19 ISTRANSMITTED&.

BUT AFTERMONTH OF 160 OF HIS EMPLOYEESBEING OUT OF WORK& HELOOKING FOR A WAY TO RE-OPENSAFELY AT SOME CAPACITY& 1:10EVERYONE IS WEARING GLOVES,EVERYBODY IS WEARING MASKS ANDWETAKE OUT SO AT LEAST OUT OF MY160 EMPLOYEES, 20 OR 30 OFTHEM WILL BE ABLE TO GET SOMEMONEY IN THEIR POCKETS.

THISNEWS OFFERS SOME HOPE FORNEWS OFFERSHOME HOPE FORSANDRO LANGELLONEWS OFFERSHO IHOPE FORNEWS OFFERSHO ISOPE FORNEWS OFFERSHO IS EAE FORNEWS OFFERSHO IS EAGEFORNEWS OFFERSHO IS EAGERORFOR HIS BOSS TO RE-OPEN THECOFFEE SHOP HE WAS LAYED OFFFROM LAST MONTH.... ESPECIALLYSINCE HE'S HAD TROUBLE TRYINGTO CLAIM HIS UNEMPLOYMENTBENEFITS.

5:50 THEY SAYINGTHEY FIXED THE SYSTEM THEYDIDNTFIX NOTHING - ITS NOTFIXED AT ALL I DONT KNOW WHATTHEY-RE - THEYRE DREAMING ORSOMETHING BUT ITS NOT FIXED -ITGREMAUD SAYS HESTART OFFERING PART OF THEMENU AND TAKE HOME COCKTAILS&.BUT MOST IMPORTANTLY GET SOMEOF HIS COOKS, BARTENDERS, ANDSTAFF BACK TO WORK.

2:21 WE'REVERY HOPEFUL THAT WE WILL DOWELL BUT MORE THAN LIKELY ITWILL JUST HELP TO FEED MYEMPLOYEES." MICHELLE QUESADAWPTV NEWSCHANNEL 5