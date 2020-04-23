NY's early antibody tests finds 14% with coronavirus

In the U.S. epicenter of the coronavirus pandemic – preliminary test results found many more people have been exposed to the virus that previously thought.

New York’s preliminary antibody screening of 3,000 residents – which began this week - found that approximately 2.7 million people in the state may have already been infected with the disease.

Governor Andrew Cuomo announced the findings on Thursday: (SOUNDBITE) (English) NEW YORK STATE GOVERNOR, ANDREW CUOMO, SAYING: "But what we found so far the statewide number for having the antibodies is 13.9 percent tested positive for having the antibodies.

What does that mean?

It means these are people who were infected and who developed the antibodies to fight the infection." (SOUNDBITE) (English) NEW YORK STATE GOVERNOR, ANDREW CUOMO, SAYING: "Thirteen percent of the population is about 2.7 million people who have been infected.

If you look at what we have now is a death total of 15,500.

That would be about a .5 percent death rate.” Cuomo also pointed to data showing 21.2 percent of people in New York City tested positive for the antibodies… meaning approximately one out of five city residents have been infected.

(SOUNDBITE)(English) CUOMO, SAYING: "...New York City at 21.2, Westchester/Rockland 11.7 and rest of state 3.6." The governor said the preliminary testing did have limitations... It targeted people who were out shopping - meaning they may be more likely to have been infected than people isolating at home.